Nothing here, just dad Prince Narula blessing our feed with heartfelt PICS ft his 'jaan' Ikleen

Prince Narula has been on cloud nine ever since he became father to his little girl, Ikleen. He keeps treating fans with glimpses of her but without revealing her face. After the New Year special post, the reality TV star has now shared another post with her daughter, showcasing his completely different side to netizens. Like every other time, Narula did not show Ikleen's face but the photos are enough for you to go 'awww.'

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Prince Narula posted a couple of photos featuring Ikleen in the frame. The snapshots have the Roadies fame holding the little munchkin in his arms as he relaxes in his room. It appears as if Narula is showing something to Ikleen. The caption of the heartfelt post read, "Papa main tere dhadkan hu or mere jaan hai tu Baki baat toh ane wale time ke ho rahe hai ke kaha kaha ghumne jana hai."

Take a look at the post here:

Prince's fans couldn't contain their excitement as they caught a glimpse of them together. They flooded the comments section with love and adoration.

For the unversed, on October 19, 2024, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary joyfully welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ikeen, embracing the beautiful journey of parenthood together.

Shortly after becoming parents, Yuvika and Prince found themselves in the spotlight once again, this time for a public dispute on social media. Prince mentioned that Yuvika didn’t inform him or his family about her delivery date, the actress then shared a vlog clarifying that Prince was aware of the delivery date. Since then speculations about trouble in their paradise have been doing rounds.

As of now, both of them have remained tight-lipped about such reports.

