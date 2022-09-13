Nothing, just Kapil Sharma looking dashing in slow-motion video on Melbourne streets; WATCH

Kapil Sharma is among the most versatile and immensely talented actors in the entertainment industry. There is nothing he cannot do, from hosting to singing, comedy, acting, and more. The actor enjoys a massive fan following for his excellent hosting in the top entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor had recently gone on Australia tour with his teammates. He has been dropping pictures and videos on social media to offer a virtual tour to his fans.

In the recent post shared by the actor, he is seen walking down the broad and busy roads of Melbourne. He looks dapper in the beige jacket and denim. He has also sported sunglasses as he walks in style. Kapil shared in the captions, “Street walk #melbourne”