Nothing, just Kapil Sharma looking dashing in slow-motion video on Melbourne streets; WATCH
Kapil Sharma is killin' it with his dapper looks!
Kapil Sharma is among the most versatile and immensely talented actors in the entertainment industry. There is nothing he cannot do, from hosting to singing, comedy, acting, and more. The actor enjoys a massive fan following for his excellent hosting in the top entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor had recently gone on Australia tour with his teammates. He has been dropping pictures and videos on social media to offer a virtual tour to his fans.
In the recent post shared by the actor, he is seen walking down the broad and busy roads of Melbourne. He looks dapper in the beige jacket and denim. He has also sported sunglasses as he walks in style. Kapil shared in the captions, “Street walk #melbourne”
See the video here-
Several fans of the actor dropped fire emoji on the post. A few also dropped comments like, “Sher .. Super se bhi upar mere bhai”, “Looking smart”, “Awesome”, “Handsome kapil”, “Love you paji” and more.
Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show's new season's first guest was Akshay Kumar, who graced the show to promote his upcoming film 'Cuttputtli'. He was accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh. The episode was a massive hit and the audience enjoyed the comedy.
The new comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan, and Srikant Maski have joined the show and will be seen in different roles, ranging from Kappu's brother-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law to his friend Chandan's wife Maski. Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’, Sunder Das is Kappu's father-in-law, and Gharchoddas is ustaad ji in the show.
