Nyra Banerjee pens down emotional note on rumored beau Nishant Malkhani's birthday; 'Tu sirf mera nahi..'

Nyra Banerjee is currently garnering all the buzz for her participation in the ongoing stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. She is quite a sensation in the telly land for her charm and fabulous acting skills. While Banerjee continues to win hearts with her daring attitude in Khatron Ke Khiladi, her personal life is too in the limelight for her rumored relationship with actor Nishant Singh Malkhani. Today, the stunning actress posted a sweet birthday wish for Nishant which goes on to fuel the rumor mill further.

Nyra Banerjee’s adorable birthday wish for rumored beau Nishant Singh Malkhani

Popular actress Nyra Banerjee took to her Instagram account this morning to pen down an emotional note on the occasion of rumored boyfriend Nishant Singh Malkhani’s 36th birthday. She called him her favorite person with a golden heart and how he has supported her in the difficult times like a twin soul. The Pishachini fame writes, “Happiest birthday my superstar. Ya, rockstar Kahu?? Jo bhi hai tu sirf mera nahi him sabka star hai (Should I call you a rockstar, Anyways you are everyone’s star). A golden heart. An inspiring and motivating friend. A twin soul. The best and most favorite person in my life. Wait and watch this birthday onwards life will be so fulfilling, so happening. So amazing. Coz you are so amazing and you deserve just the best. Loads of love and prayers right from the bottom of my heart moon. And yes we will celebrate so many amazing things happening in your life super soon. Also working on your birthday is a blessing god fill your jholi (pocket) with so much work. The kinds you love and the supreme kinds. Stay safe and you are the best.”

Take a look at the post here

The Divya Drishti fame actress also posted some beautiful and romantic pictures with the Bigg Boss 14 fame from the quality time that the duo has spent together. This adorable birthday wish seems to have given the dating rumors a worthy nod. Nevertheless, the two talented and good-looking actors do make for a stunning couple together.

Nyra Banerjee and Nishant Singh Malkhani’s professional careers

Nyra Banerjee is known for her popular shows Divya Drishti and Pishachini. She is currently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While Nishant is known for his hit show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. At present, he is shooting for his upcoming show Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke.

