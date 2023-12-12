O Rangreza to Aangan: Check out Sajal Aly's 6 Pakistani dramas that you can't afford to miss

Over the past few years, Pakistani dramas have gained immense popularity in India. The Indian audience has grown fond of these shows, thanks to their engaging storylines and unexpected plot twists. As these dramas have garnered attention from neighboring countries as well, it's clear that people have developed their own favorites.

Shifting our attention to Pakistani actresses, we cannot miss to mention Sajal Aly. She has been a part of the industry for quite some time and has truly amazed the audience with her incredible acting abilities. It's safe to say that Sajal has brought a whole new level of talent to the acting scene. Apart from her acting skills, Sajal Aly also shines brightly with her timeless beauty and flawless fashion sense.

In this article, we have listed 6 dramas ft. Sajal Aly, which you should not miss if you are an ardent fan of Pakistani shows.

Gohar-e-Nayab

Written by Samra Bukhari and directed by Sakina Samo, this Pakistani drama features Sajal Aly as a young girl who receives mistreatment at her maternal home. However, despite multiple hopeless days, her dream of having a fairytale wedding never leaves her heart.

Sajal Aly and Ahsan Khan teamed up for the third time in Gohar-e-Nayab. With just 22 episodes, you can easily binge-watch this drama without wasting too much of your time.

Aangan

Aangan, famous for its interesting storyline and talented actors, is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel with the same title. This TV series has garnered immense praise, with critics commending both its stunning visuals and outstanding performances. Sajal Aly portrays the character of Chammi, while Ahad Raza Mir takes on the role of Jameel.

Coming to the story, Aangan's plot is set in British India. Unlike other Pakistani dramas, Aangan's story is narrated by an ambitious girl, Aaliya, played by Mawra Hocane.

Yeh Dil Mera

If you want to experience thrill and drama at a single destination, Yeh Dil Mera is probably the best Pakistani drama you can go for. Starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead, the show will take you on a roller coaster of emotions. The story unfolds with Farooq Zaman treating her only daughter, Aina (Sajal Aly), as a princess. The latter falls for Aman (Ahad Raza Mir), and the two get married.

However, things take a different turn after Aina discovers Aman to be dealing with childhood trauma as his family was killed by her father, Farooq Zaman. While Aman seeks to avenge the loss anyhow, Aina wants to prove her father's innocence.

Noor ul Ain

Pakistani dramas have a subtle way of showing romantic stories. This becomes even more evident from Nool ul Ain. Sajal Aly plays the titular character opposite Imran Abbas, who essays the role of Khizar Hayat. Falling in the genre of romance and drama, the show is the story of Noor and Khizar, who fall in love with each other.

Their life changes from the moment the two have their first meeting, which gradually leads to serious consequences. For the uninformed, Imran Abbas has also worked in Bollywood film opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D.

O Rangreza

Saji Gul's brilliant imagination gave birth to O Rangreza, with Kashif Nisar taking the director's seat. The plot centers around Sassi, portrayed by Sajal Aly, as she emulates her father, Khayyam, in every aspect of life. But when a certain event occurs, Sassi's emotions towards him turn into pure animosity, altering their entire relationship.

This Pakistani drama is one of those shows that received immense praise for its cast and strong performances. Besides Sajal Aly, it features Bilal Abbas Khan, Noman Ijaz, and Sonia Mishal.

Kuch Ankahi

There are numerous Pakistani dramas that shed light on social problems. However, when it comes to Kuch Ankahi, it pays homage to the renowned Pakistani television writer Haseena Moin. This drama portrays women from various walks of life, including a struggling maid, a middle-class woman, and a successful businesswoman. To be more specific, Kuch Ankahi delves into the dreams and ambitions of three sisters.

It stars Sajal Aly as Aaliya Agha and Bilal Abbas Khan as Salman. Kuch Ankahi also has Mira Sethi and Qudsia Ali in pivotal roles. When watching it, don't forget to notice a few remarkable guest appearances.

If you're interested in getting into Pakistani dramas, you have plenty of options to choose from. These shows will truly immerse you in entertainment.

On the other hand, if you're already hooked on Pakistani shows and want something different, dramas starring Sajal Aly are the perfect choice.

The above list offers a variety of binge-worthy shows with plenty of unexpected plot twists. So why wait any longer? Get your favorite snack, settle in, and enjoy these gripping dramas in complete comfort.

