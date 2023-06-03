Odisha Train Accident: Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Nidhi Shah, other TV celebs pray for victims’ families

The Odisha train tragedy left the entire nation grieving. On Friday, June 2, the Coromandel Express, which runs from Shalimar Station in West Bengal to Chennai, collided with the derailed coach of another train coming from Odisha. Several bogies have been seriously damaged and the search and rescue operation is underway. At present, the death toll has risen to 261. The entire nation came together to express their shock and grief at this disastrous accident. TV celebs like Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Donal Bisht, Nidhi Shah, and others took to social media to share their prayers.

Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Nidhi Shah, and others express grief

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly took to social media and uploaded a post where she wrote, "Waking up to such horrific and heart breaking news... My heart goes out to all the families who lost their loved ones in the #OdishaTrainAccident and I pray for a very speedy recovery for all."

Here's the post by Rupali Ganguly:

Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah shared an image from the accident and uploaded it with a 'broken heart' emoji. In the next post, she uploaded a photo sharing the helpline numbers. Actor Arjun Bijlani also shared the same image and wrote, "Heartfelt Condolences." He also added the number of people injured and died in the tragedy.

Take a look at Arjun's post here:

Actress Donald Bisht known for her roles in popular TV dramas also shared the news on her social media and wrote, "The sadest news of recent times, RIP!!" Madhubala actress Drashti Dhami offered her 'prayers' as she uploaded an image from the horrific accident. Actress Digangana Suryavanshi offered her prayers and condolences and wrote, "Deeply shaken to hear about the tragic train accident that took place today in Odisha. My heart goes out to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident."

Watch Digangana's post here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Brett Lee and Chris Gayle choose Archana Puran Singh over Sidhu; Here’s why