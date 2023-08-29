Onam 2023: Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy, and others extend wishes

Onam is a major annual harvest festival observed in the state of Kerala and other neighborhood states. The celebrations began on August 20th, but today, August 29th is the main day. To celebrate the festival, devotees prepare a flower arrangement and take part in many cultural events. As the vibrant festival of Onam dawned in 2023, the virtual realm was ablaze with warmth and well wishes, as celebrities from the entertainment industry came together to extend their heartfelt greetings. Among those who embraced the spirit of Onam were Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy, and a host of others, who took to their social media platforms to spread joy and festive cheer.

Shraddha Arya, known for her grace and talent, shared the essence of Onam through her post. She shared a snapshot of a floral arrangement on the floor. It is done from marigolds and rose petals. The beautiful floral pattern also has a boat in the middle signifying the boat race that takes place on this day.

Mouni Roy is married to Suraj Nambiar, who originally hails from Kerala. The Naagin actress shared her Onam greetings with her fans and followers. She shared a picture of her mother-in-law dressed in a resplendent traditional Kerala saree, adorned with golden jewelry lighting up a diya. The beautiful diya is a tall structure that is placed in the middle of a flower arrangement in the shape of a star. With the picture, the Naagin actress wrote, ‘Happy Onam.’

Hansika Motwani, known for shows like, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karishmaa Ka Karishma, among others also posted a photo of the traditional colorful mask with ‘Happy Onam Festival’ written beside it. She is currently working in the Bollywood industry.

As the day unfolded, many other celebrities joined the chorus of well-wishers, utilizing their social media presence to connect with diverse fans. Onam, with its rich cultural tapestry and symbolism, served as a reminder of the beauty that lies in celebrating diversity while fostering unity.

