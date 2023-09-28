'One of the most talented': Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Rajiv Adatia is a popular social media personality. he enjoys an immense fan following and he shares glimpses of his life actively on social media with his fans. He was also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15, the season that saw Tejasswi Prakash lifting the winner's trophy. In a heartwarming gesture, he took to his Instagram story to extend warm birthday wishes to Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

Rajiv Adatia's wish for Ranbir Kapoor

Today, the television star shared a delightful selfie featuring himself and the beloved actor, accompanied by a heartfelt message. In his Instagram post, Rajiv Adatia expressed his best wishes for Ranbir Kapoor, calling him not only one of the most talented but also one of the nicest individuals in the industry. With a birthday greeting that radiated positivity, Rajiv wrote, "Happy happy birthday Ranbir, have a lovely birthday. One of the nicest guys and one of the most talented we have. Have a rocking one." He also tagged Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor, in the post, ensuring that the birthday wishes reached the Kapoor family. Ranbir Kapoor, despite being a prominent figure in the film industry, does not maintain an official Instagram account.

Check out Rajiv Adatia's wish for Ranbir Kapoor here:

Rajiv Adatia is a popular figure who is seen getting along with many other television and Bollywood celebrities. He had an interesting stint on Salman Khan's show. Bigg Boss 15 crowned Tejasswi Prakash as its winner, with Pratik Sehajpal securing the first runner-up position. The top 5 finalists of the season included Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat. Rajiv Adatia, who made a dynamic entry into the show as a wild card contestant, participated in the season but was eventually eliminated during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

In other news, the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 will soon air. Netizens are curious to know the contestant list for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, in the world of Bollywood, fans are eagerly anticipating Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie titled Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, and Bobby Deol. Animal is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1, offering an exciting cinematic experience in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.