OPINION: Can Bigg Boss still be considered a family show?

Bigg Boss is no longer just a show; it has become a tradition that the channel follows to maintain TRPs and grab the spotlight. In its earlier days, when the show upheld its core values, the dramatic elements left the audience deeply intrigued, redefining entertainment standards. However, what happens today raises an important question: Can Bigg Boss still be regarded as a program that families can watch together?

While intense drama, emotional confrontations, and unexpected twists remain the pillars of the show, certain factors that don't align with family-friendly viewing have become a matter of concern. From moments of steamy romance to discussions of adult topics and the use of abusive language, these elements prompt a critical inquiry about the show's appeal to diverse audiences, particularly families seeking wholesome entertainment.

Was Aditi Mistry's act of tearing Avinash Mishra's shirt acceptable?

Aditi Mistry, who was one of the wild card entrants on Bigg Boss 18, ripped Avinash Mishra's shirt and forced him into the swimming pool. The Nath actor seemed visibly uncomfortable and distressed during the incident and continuously refused to take a swim, and it was then that Vivian Dsena came to his rescue. The Madhubala fame freed Mishra and also warned Aditi never to indulge in such jokes and banter again inside the house.

This act of Mistry drew flak, and netizens slammed her. The entire incident did not go down well with viewers. Many netizens expressed their disapproval, accusing Aditi of ‘harassing’ Avinash and pressuring him against his wishes. So, why was this incident not called out? Was it appropriate for the makers to air this particular segment?

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel getting intimate

Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild-card contestant. While his cute moments with Isha Malviya often grabbed the spotlight, a few of their intimate moments left the netizens irked. Their snapshots from the show went viral and the social media users claimed that they must be sent to Temptation Island. Not only this but Samarth was also seen kissing Isha's belly, which led netizens to call him 'shameless.'

While PDA moments have always been attention-grabbing elements of Bigg Boss, the frequent kiss scenes and overt displays of affection make me question whether the makers of Bigg Boss are targeting the youth rather than positioning it as a family show.

Reacting to their steamy antics, Kamya Panjabi wrote, "Thanks to Isha n Samarth now I can't watch my favourite show with my family. Kindly spare us and leave this house n get a room #BB17 @ColorsTV."

Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig getting romantic

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig were seen making out on national television. The actress sat in Gautam's lap, and the two were quite close to each other as they went for a lip-lock. On the other hand, contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv recreated how the duo romantically talked.

In addition to these moments, there have been several other incidents that further distance Bigg Boss from being a family show. For instance, in Bigg Boss 18, Gunaratna Sadavarte did not hesitate to use inappropriate language when Shrutika mentioned that her husband should not go to Bangkok. Although the housemates laughed it off, this incident highlighted how far the show's standards have declined.

