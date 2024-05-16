Did you feel a flutter in your heart when your partner surprised you with a bouquet of flowers? The happiness that blooms bring, filled with love, is a feeling worth treasuring. Nowadays, relationships in the younger generation seem to lack the depth and meaning that comes with traditional gestures of love. Love is more than just emojis and quick break-ups, don't you think?

Last year, in November 2023, a dating reality show, Temptation Island India, made it to the screens, and the young couples who participated were in the headlines. The show aimed to put the loyalty of the couples to the test by letting them stay away from their partners.

Not only this, they agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite gender just to test the strength of their relationship. So, is this how things really work? Did the show depict a right and justified way of testing loyalty?

Love: An emotion, not a viewership factor

For some, love is a selfless feeling between two souls. For some, love is all about deep affection and longing for that one person their entire life. But for me, love is remarkably hard to define. However, a relationship is not only about truly loving each other. The hearty connection should have its strength lying in respect, loyalty, trust, and being non-judgemental. But, I was quite shocked to come across Temptation Island India's concept of testing a partner's loyalty.

From my point of view, the show can give people unrealistic expectations about love and relationships. In fact, it is quite surprising to note how the makers tried gaining viewership and TRP by creating unnecessary drama around love, which is eventually an emotion so special for every individual. I personally feel that the Temptation Island India show had the potential to impact relationships and trust by portraying exaggerated scenarios. It might have influenced perceptions of loyalty and fidelity among youth.

Communication or no communication?

Although Temptation Island India boasted of the concept of strengthening couples' relationships, it ensured minimal communication. Rather, the reality show made sure to have them separated from each other for weeks and had them tempted by potential romantic interests. So, eventually, it often sparked debates about whether such challenges accurately reflected real-world relationship dynamics.

While I consider communication to be a crucial part of any romantic relationship, I could sense how the makers tried creating drama by not letting the partners talk. They tried every tactic to bring a rift among the couples. For instance, the contestants were asked to go on cozy and romantic dates with their tempters. And when it happened the way the makers wanted to, the contestants eventually got involved romantically with each other.

In addition to this, the makers even arranged Bonfire Nights. On the eve, the makers showcased intimate moments and spicy talks of a contestant to his or her partner. It goes without saying that the dating reality show was all about the complexities of modern relationships, but the complexities shown on the show appeared absolutely spicy to attract viewers.

Have a look at one of the Temptation Island India promos:

Did relationships sustain in Temptation Island India?

Five couples participated in Temptation Island India, and sadly, one of them left the show together. So, till before the show, could they not know how their partners were for them? It is noteworthy that Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja, who were in a relationship with each other for almost 11 years, separated on the show. While Arjun left Temptation Island alone, Cheshta started her relationship with Nikhil Mehta and started a new story.

Apart from this, if this show had not come, would Chetna Pande-Nishank Swamy, Garge Nandy-Ronak Gupta, and Nikita Bhamidipati-Tayne Devilliers have realized that they should part ways? So, in my opinion, whatever realization these people had about their relationship, whether it was true or not, the aim of the show was to get gullible views, and it was fulfilled to a great extent.

Cheshta Bhagat's breakup with Nikhil Mehta

Recently, Temptation Island India couple Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta had an ugly break-up. The former opened up about him cheating on her in an interview. She alleged that Mehta cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend and revealed that she had a difficult time after the breakup. Meanwhile, Nikhil Mehta from Temptation Island issued a defamatory legal notice against Chestha Bhagat. So, was this it?

Since Temptation Island India featured young couples, the ideas and the concept of the show were directly consumed by them. It had and still has the power to shape how individuals understand and navigate these important aspects of life. So, for me, reality shows, especially dating concept-based, wreak havoc on relationships. It goes without saying that it lures unsuspecting partners towards its glowing screens.

Concluding my opinion, I would say, rather than focusing on such shows and suspecting your partner, share a home-cooked Maggi bowl and value the bond you two share. Reading poetry to each other, dancing under the stars, or watching a romantic film together is a lot more fun and exciting. Believe me, nothing beats such romantic, sappy stuff! Also, don't miss a chance to express why you love your partner ;)

