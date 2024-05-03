Opinion: Do influencers steal the spotlight or bring fresh talent to TV shows?

Remember when Facebook was solely a platform for communication, not a stage for influencers to showcase their lives? Oh, how times have changed. Social media has undergone a revolutionary transformation, reshaping the way we communicate and connect. No longer confined to mere photo-sharing platforms, it has evolved into a medium of entertainment.

Social media influencers or content creators are now ruling the world of social media. From doing promotional advertisements to participating in reality TV shows, the influencers are everywhere. But the question is whether it’s a fair practice. Do they hold a competitive advantage? How do show producers select these participants? And does their inclusion give the show a boost?

Impact of participation of content creators in reality TV shows

Dating and drama are like two peas in a pod – they're inseparable, both on and off the screen! In today's world, where dating has transformed into a digital adventure of swipes and algorithms, it's no surprise that reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla will captivate the hearts of viewers; especially when their beloved influencers join in as contestants.

Benefits and Challenges

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, the fusion of traditional television and the digital realm has brought about an interesting transformation: the participation of influencers or content creators in reality TV shows. This trend raises questions regarding its impact on audience demographics and the widening or narrowing of viewership bases. As we delve into this topic, it's crucial to explore both sides of the coin: the benefits and the challenges that come with this integration.

Is it fair to focus and rely on influencers only?

Some people think involving influencers might push away viewers who prefer traditional celebrities. They might see influencers as shallow and lose interest in the show. Also, relying too much on influencers could make the show seem more like an ad than real entertainment.

In recent years, reality shows have seen a spike in the number of audiences because of Influencers. But is it fair to focus and rely on influencers only? Even now, some TV personalities don’t have an account on social media or they don’t remain active on it.

This trend is also followed by dance reality shows like Dance + Pro, which witnessed various talents and performances from the contestants. The show invited the social media sensation or influencer Orry as a guest. The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Rahul Shetty. The show features Remo D’souza as Super judge.

Another dance reality show that brought influencers or content creators into the show was Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Influencer Manisha Rani not only participated in the show but also emerged as a winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The reality show’s season 11 witnessed content creators like Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Awez Darbar, and more.

Balancing between younger viewers and existing fans

As social media becomes more popular for reaching out to lots of people, celebrities are more serious about social media with regular updates about their personal and professional lives. Nowadays, as reality TV stars become big on social media and social media content creators join reality TV, it's likely to have a bigger impact on young viewers than ever before.

Viewers also feel like they know the people they see on TV when the content, especially in reality shows, is all too relatable. Watching content that shows celebrities in what seems to be their everyday lives for a long time can also make people feel they know them personally. Reality TV remains a popular option among households, even amidst a flood of content sources, partly thanks to the convenience of mobile streaming and improved network access. It's important to note that most mainstream reality shows are seasonal, but some viewers enjoy different types of reality TV throughout the year.

Involving influencers in TV shows is both beneficial and risky for networks aiming to reach a wide audience. While it brings a new perspective to younger viewers, it could also push away existing fans and affect the authenticity of the content. Going forward, networks must handle this carefully, utilizing influencers' potential while ensuring they maintain a diverse viewership. Balancing these factors is crucial to fully utilize the merging of influence in television's changing world. While it's important to be aware of the possible risks, we shouldn't overlook that influencers can inspire others and be positive role models to the young generation.

