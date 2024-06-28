Opinion: Is the ground shifting for reality shows like Bigg Boss? Exploring show’s future

Bigg Boss, the most controversial reality show is back with another season on OTT format. The show which has celebrities locked inside the house for months is currently buzzing all over on social media. Someone who doesn’t follow the show will know everything about it as Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all over social media.

This season saw some interesting updates and the most striking one is allowing phones inside the house with the contestants for the first time ever. With the new changes, one question that has been doing cartwheel on our mind is- Is the ground shifting for reality shows like Bigg Boss?

The popularity of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is a phenomenon that refuses to fade. When it comes to reality TV in India, few shows can boast the kind of popularity that Bigg Boss has enjoyed. For the past 18 years, it has been a staple of Indian television, captivating audiences with its unique blend of drama, entertainment, and real-life emotions. Despite the frequent criticisms about the show's perceived tackiness and sensationalism, its immense popularity is undeniable.

What makes Bigg Boss so popular?

One of the primary reasons for Bigg Boss's sustained popularity is its unfiltered portrayal of human emotions and conflicts. The show's producers have a knack for selecting a diverse mix of contestants, ensuring a steady stream of drama, arguments, friendships, and even romances.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has seen its fair share of scandals, confrontations, and dramatic exits. The unpredictability of what might happen next is a powerful hook that keeps audiences glued to their screens.

For instance, over the years, we have seen contestants like Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin falling in love, Munawar Faruqui facing the wrath of his ex-girlfriend and confessing on national television that he was two-timing, etc.

Are viewers bored with Bigg Boss?

One of the primary criticisms leveled at Bigg Boss is its seemingly repetitive format. Each season follows a familiar structure: a diverse group of contestants is locked inside a house, isolated from the outside world, and subjected to constant surveillance.

They participate in tasks, face weekly nominations and eliminations, and engage in a mix of friendly interactions, which often bloom into love and conflict. This formula, with minor tweaks and twists, has remained largely unchanged since the show's inception.

This predictability leads to monotony, with viewers knowing exactly what to expect each season. The tasks, while varied, often revolve around similar themes of endurance, strategy, and teamwork. The interpersonal drama, a significant draw for many, can sometimes feel staged or exaggerated. Many are of the opinion that the reality show is scripted.

Given these repetitive elements, it's reasonable to wonder if the audience might grow weary over time.

However, the repetitive nature of Bigg Boss is also one of its strengths. What works in its favor is viewers get to see their favorite celebrities, unfiltered in front of the camera 24*7.

Moreover, the show's producers have proven adept at introducing enough novelty each season to keep the format fresh. New themes, innovative tasks, and unexpected twists keep the audience guessing. Special episodes, guest appearances, and wildcard entries add to the excitement, ensuring that while the core format remains the same, there's always something new to look forward to.

But a section of the audience feels it’s the same content in a new package every year. The same screaming, fighting, and blame games, have become typical characteristics of the show.

Changes in the latest season: A fresh perspective?

Each season, the showrunners introduce new twists and elements to keep the format fresh and engaging. The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been no exception, with several innovative changes aimed at reinvigorating viewer interest and enhancing the dynamics within the house.

Introduction of mobile phones: A game-changer

One of the most significant changes this season is the introduction of mobile phones for the contestants. On the first day inside the house, each contestant was called into the confession room by Bigg Boss on Live Feed and given a mobile phone. The first phone went to Luv Kataria, followed by the other contestants. This addition has revolutionized the way the game is played and viewed as this is the first time the contestants are having access to mobile phones.

The availability of mobile phones allows contestants to communicate with each other more freely, forming alliances and strategizing in ways previously impossible. This has added a new layer of complexity and intrigue to the game.

Introduction of outsider aka janta ka agent

Another notable change is the presence of an outsider in the house. This outsider acts as a bridge between Bigg Boss and the contestants, providing updates, relaying messages, and sometimes stirring the pot to create drama and conflict.

The first Baharwali is Sana Sultan, who will be getting updates from outside via her mobile. It's up to her how she uses the information she receives. Even though she has been granted immunity by Bigg Boss against nominations, she can still be replaced if the public thinks that she is not acting well as a spy.

The outsider’s presence has added an unpredictable element to the house dynamics. Contestants are curious as they are in the dark about the identity of the outsider.

We can expect the outsider's interventions to lead to misunderstandings and confrontations, which are essential ingredients for the drama that Bigg Boss is known for. Also, the concept of an outsider has piqued viewers' curiosity, making them more eager to tune in and see how this new element influences the game. This has been a smart move to retain and attract viewers.

The introduction of mobile phones and the presence of an outsider have undeniably brought a fresh perspective to Bigg Boss. But have these changes been successful in retaining and attracting viewers? Well, it's too early to tell. The fresh additions combined with a new host, Anil Kapoor will determine the success of this season.

In conclusion, it's safe to say, that as long as the show continues to balance innovation with its beloved core elements, Bigg Boss will remain a dominant force in the reality TV landscape, captivating audiences for many more seasons to come.

