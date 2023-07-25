Oppenheimer: Mahabharata's Nitish Bharadwaj REACTS to mention of Bhagavad Gita's verse during sex scene

Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's popular television serial Mahabharata is a reputed personality in the entertainment industry. The actor grabbed headlines after he shared his views on Christopher Nolan's latest directorial, Oppenheimer. A particular scene from the film has sparked fury among Indians to which Nitish has reacted.

Nitish Bharadwaj on the controversy

Talking about the ongoing controversy, Nitish Bharadwaj shared that viewers should understand Oppenheimer's emotional state of mind. He said, "When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb & it was used to kill most of Japan's population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention will destroy the human race in future & he was probably remorseful. The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer's emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act."

Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita row

Oppenheimer has been under the radar ever since its release. The much-anticipated movie is performing well at the box office. Now, a particular scene in the movie, where Dr. J Oppenheimer, considered the father of atom bomb, played by Cillian Murphy is seen having sex with a woman. She asks him to read a verse from the book that she holds on her bosom. While the book in question is not visible, it is a Sanskrit verse from Gita that the physicist reads, "Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world." This scene outraged many Indians as they expressed their disappointment and called out the filmmaker for hurting their religious sentiments.

