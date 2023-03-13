Oscars 2023: RRR, Elephant Whisperers win big; Shehnaaz Gill and others celebrate India's great achievement

The much-anticipated 95th Academy Awards was held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angles. While many nominated personalities and teams were present at this gala event, several deserving talents bagged the Oscars in their respective genres. Amidst this S. S. Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR's superhit song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Oscars in ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu competed against Applause (Tell It Like A Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), and This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once). Naatu Naatu's composer MM Keeravaani accepted the award with a Namaste.

It is indeed a proud moment for the Indians, and the entire RRR team is on cloud nine owing to this grand victory. India is celebrating Naatu Naatu's win in style and has flooded social media showing love for the song. It is a double celebration time for the Indians as along with Naatu Naatu, Kartiki Gonsalves, and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. This second big win has swollen many hearts with pride as Indians received this prestigious recognition for their talent.

The videoes of the team receiving awards are surfacing on the internet, and social media is flooded with congratulatory messages. Along with others, TV actors have also expressed their happiness over this proud moment and have taken to their social media handles to share their joy. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Mohsin Khan, Pooja Gor, Ridhi Dogra, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Shehnaaz Gill among others have taken to their social media accounts and have congratulated The Elephant Whisperers and RRR team for bagging these prestigious titles and making India proud.

While talking to the paparazzi, popular choreographer Tushar Kalia also congratulated the RRR team for this achievement and also mentioned that it was a great accomplishment for the entire film fraternity.

Take a look at their social media posts here-

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was a presenter and joined Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close amongst others. She took to the stage and introduced Naatu Naatu's musical performance. Oscars 2023 was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

