'Oversmart' Samay Raina receives WARNING from Supreme Court for his live show in Canada

On Monday (March 3), the Supreme Court lifted the ban from Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, The Ranveer Show, after his petition. During the same session, the bench took a dig at stand-up comedian Samay Raina and called him ‘oversmart.’ Both YouTubers are under the scanner for BeerBiceps’ indecent remarks on Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

During the Supreme Court session, Justice Surya Kant said, "These young and oversmart ones think they know more than this...One of them went to Canada and spoke about all this," without naming Samay Raina. For the unversed, the stand-up comedian is currently on his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour in the United States and Canada.

Replying to Surya Kant, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said, "Yes, he (referring to Raina) went abroad and made fun of this proceeding." "Possibly, they do not know the jurisdiction which this court enjoys," Justice Surya Kant added, warning the Youtubers to "behave".

"Behave, or else we know how to deal with you. We don't want to because they are young, we understand," he said.

For those who are unaware, Raina made a light-hearted comment on the controversy last month during his gig at Edmonton, Canada. In his first remarks on stage, he joked with the crowd, saying, "Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees".

A fan of Raina, who was at the show, shared his experience on social media. The stand-up comedian began his performance by thanking the audience for helping him pay his lawyer’s fees. "For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, carrying immense stress, with dark circles, a tired face, and messy hair, step onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? ‘Thanks for paying my lawyer’s fees,’” the fan shared.

Raina also made a sarcastic comment referencing Ranveer Allahbadia, best known as BeerBiceps. "There will be many moments in this show where you might expect me to say something really funny. But just remember BeerBiceps at those times," Raina quipped.