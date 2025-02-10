Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani's surprise for wife Mawra Hocane during their wedding festivities is just what every girl dreams of: WATCH

Newlyweds Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane's wedding glimpses have left us in awe! Love is in the air for the two as they recently got married in the presence of their close friends and family members. Their wedding pictures and videos have been going viral on social media like wildfire and fans across all countries are showering blessings on the newly married couple. Now, a new video of Ameer and Mawra's wedding has been uploaded by the actress which will surely melt your heart.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mawra Hocane uploaded a new video from their wedding. Here, it can be seen how Ameer Gilani surprises his ladylove during their wedding festivities. While the girl gang is seen performing, Ameer, who was sitting beside Mawra, gets up and joins the girl gang to give a special performance for Mawra. Mawra looks stunned as Ameer surprises her.

The actor then joins the girl gang and performs on Salman Khan and Kajol's song Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Mawra can be seen cheering Ameer as he showcases his moves to impress his wife.

Sharing this post, Mawra Hocane expressed how she feels lucky to have Ameer in her life. She wrote, "My miracle boy… the answer to all my prayers… I must’ve done something insanely good in life that Allah sent you for me @ameergilani making all my teenage dreams come true one move at a time, Sajan ji ghar aaye."

Watch Ameer Gilani's performance for Mawra Hocane here-

After this video was uploaded by Mawra, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with their amazing comments. One user wrote, "Didn’t know Ameer is such a perfect dancer— is there anything he can’t do???" another fan commented, "Uffff caption ne dil le liya," and so on the beautiful praises continued.

Speaking about their grand wedding, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani got married in a grand ceremony on February 5, 2025. While speculations about their rumored relationship were already doing rounds for a few years, the two finally put an end to it by sharing their amazing wedding pictures.

Workwise, Ameer and Mawra are among the popular names of the Pakistani entertainment world. Over the years, the two have worked on numerous Pakistani dramas and have garnered a massive fan following. Mawra also worked in the Indian film industry in 2016. She starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam. The movie was recently re-released on big screens and has been breaking several records.