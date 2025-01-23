Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa auctions his Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's iconic bike for charity at whopping price; find out
Fahad Mustafa, who grabbed the limelight for his stint in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, announced that he sold his iconic bike during an event for charity.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum—a romance drama that everyone has fallen for! The Pakistani drama starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa created wonders and got popular in India as well. While the makers enjoyed the unparalleled success of the drama, the audience couldn't help but fall in love with the lead actor's chemistry. When it comes to Mustafa, it was his bike that defined his character more precisely and became a part of his appeal.
Interestingly, the bike has been auctioned. Yes, you read that right! Mustafa's beloved motorcycle has captured the hearts of many and holds a distinctly cherished status among his followers. It wasn't only a part of his journey but also garnered much attention from the fans. Taking to his social media, Fahad announced that the iconic Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum bike was auctioned off for a charitable cause.
During the fundraiser event held in Dubai, the motorcycle was sold at a whopping 46,000 AED, which roughly equates to Rs 10 lakh. As a part of the charity, the amount received was donated to a hospital in Karachi.
Coming to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the Pakistani drama is among the most successful Pakistani dramas of 2024. Be it the story or the characters, every aspect of the show resonated deeply with the viewers. Penned by Farhat Ishtiaq and helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood, the Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa starrer also grabbed the spotlight for setting new records for viewership during its four-month run.
The finale episode was released in theatres. Recently, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum returned to the television screens on public demand. "KABHI MAIN KABHI TUM is back on public demand! Watch the spellbinding tale of love, passion, and emotions. @haniaheheofficial @mustafafahad26 Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starts from 31st Dec, daily at 10:00 PM only on #ARYDigital," said the makers in their announcement post.
