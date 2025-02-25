Pakistani actor Rabya Kulsoom OBJECTS brands using cricketers as their brand ambassadors; writes 'Actors ka kaam...'

India's win against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy match (2025) is all over the internet. However, Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom has expressed her disappointment about the team's defeat and has even strongly condemned brands using cricketers as the brand's face. Recently, Rabya took to her Instagram account and posted a story requesting brands to stop roping in cricketers as their brand faces.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rabya Kulsoom wrote, "I would like to request all the brands to stop taking these cricketers as their brand faces and let them do what they are supposed to first and that is playing cricket." She further wrote, "Actors ka kaam actors ko karne dain please lekin agar actors ka kaam cricketers se karana hai to phir actors ko team mai daaldain (Let actors do their work but if the cricketers want to do actors' work then let actors be in the team)."

Expressing her disappointment with Pakistan's defeat against India, Rabya Kulsoom sarcastically posted that the national team's captaincy could be given to Fahad Mustafa or Faizan Sheikh because that can be fruitful. She wrote, "Balkay captaincy @mustafafahad26 ya @mfaizansk ko dedain! Shayad behtar result miljaaye."

Take a look at Rabya Kulsoom's statement here-

Her strong opinion about her country's cricket team went super viral on the internet. Pakistani citizens had mixed reactions to Rabya's opinion.

Advertisement

Speaking about Rabya Kulsoom's work life, the actress worked in numerous Pakistani dramas. Her talent and beauty have often received love from fans. She reportedly began her acting journey in 2017 and has starred in numerous shows such as Haara Dil, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Mannat Murad, Tera Waada, and more.

Apart from Pakistani TV shows, Rabya is known for doing several Pakistani web shows, music videos and other projects. The actress has earned a loyal fanbase, too. On Instagram, she has more than 647k followers who shower their love on all her posts.