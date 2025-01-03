Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan poses with Humraaz co-star Feroze Khan in BTS pictures; fans can't wait to watch them together

Ayeza Khan has captivated audiences owing to her powerful, intense, and loving onscreen characters in numerous Pakistani dramas. From Pyarey Afzal to Chupke Chupke, the actress has never missed an opportunity to showcase her charisma and versatility. Well, after her impressive stint on Jaan-e-Jahan, the actress has been running busy with the shooting of her upcoming Pakistani drama Humraaz. And now, she has treated fans with some behind-the-scenes, fueling the anticipation among the audience.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayeza Khan shared photos and videos from the shooting diary of Humraaz. The first two photos show the actress posing with her co-star, Feroze Khan. She can be seen wearing a glittery dress while the Khaani actor looks dapper in an all-black outfit, which he pairs with a beige jacket. The other slides have Ayeza walking towards the camera. Talking about the backdrop and the setting, the scene appears to be from a lavish room.

In the caption, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress wrote, "Just teasing—I mean, just sharing the behind-the-scenes of Humraaz."

Take a look at the post:

As soon as Ayeza treated fans with a candid glimpse of Humraaz's BTS moments, the post received much love from the fans. One of the users commented, "Two amazing actors in one frame." Expressing excitement, a fan reacted, "My dream pair finally coming and I couldn't have been more excited." Further, another comment read, "Everything is temporary, but ayeza teasing her fans is permanent."

Advertisement

Directed by Farooq Rind, Humraaz is among those upcoming Pakistani dramas that fans have been waiting for the most. While fans are already expecting the plot to be intense and engaging, Feroze and Ayeza's onscreen chemistry is something that drama lovers can't wait to witness.

More details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: 5 Upcoming Pakistani Dramas of 2025: Sarah Khan's Shair to Ayeza Khan starrer Humraaz and more; check out list