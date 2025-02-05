Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane gets married to Ameer Gilani and the PICS are straight out of a fairytale
Mawra Hocane, who recently appeared in the Pakistani drama Jafaa, has embarked on new journey as she got hitched to Ameer Gilani. Check out the pictures.
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane revealed on Wednesday (February 5) evening that she and Ameer Gilani had tied the knot. Previously, there had been rumors and speculation about a possible romantic relationship between the two. Still, they did not address these rumors and often referred to each other as friends. So far, Mawra and Ameer have shared screen space in notable dramas, including the 2023 released Neem and Sabaat, which made it to the screens in 2020.
Announcing the delightful news on social media with her followers, Mawra Hocane treated the admirers with a string of pictures from her big day. The photos appear to be taken at the historic Lahore Fort. For the wedding, the Pakistani actress radiated elegance and charm in a stunning sky-blue lehenga, which enhanced her natural beauty.
Take a look at the photos here:
The ensemble was adorned with a vibrant, colorful border and intricate embroidery in delicate pale gold, accented with soft pink tones that added a touch of grace. Her look was complemented perfectly by a matching blouse, enhancing the lehenga's ethereal quality. Ameer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a sophisticated charcoal-colored shalwar kameez. He paired his outfit with a stylish waistcoat and a matching shawl, creating a contrast to Mawra's enchanting attire.
Together, they made for a truly picture-perfect couple, celebrating their love with elegance and flair. In the caption, the Aangan actress wrote, "and in the middle of chaos… I found you BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi."
As soon as Hocane dropped the pictures, her industry friends and fans congratulated the newlywed couple. Her sister Urwa and her brother-in-law Farhan Saeed also showered love on them.
For the unversed, the actress has hit the headlines owing to the re-release of her Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam. The popular romantic drama will return to the silver screens on February 7.
Pinkvilla sends best wishes to Mawra and Ameer for their new journey.
