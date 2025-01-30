Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas calls her pregnancy phase ‘worst time ever’; reveals she lost ability to walk and eat

Zara Noor Abbas, a Pakistani actress celebrated for her diverse and captivating performances, has captured the hearts of many with her dynamic roles on screen. Beyond her acting prowess, Zara actively engages with her fans on social media, offering glimpses into her life. Recently, she took to Instagram and during a Q&A session, a fan reached out to her, asking about overcoming anxiety during pregnancy. The actress shared her own experience and the challenges she faced.

In response to a fan's inquiry, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress opened up about her personal journey through pregnancy, describing it as one of the most challenging phases of her life. "Pregnancy is one of the most toughest stages of your life. I mean, mine was. It was tough," she shared, reflecting on the difficulties she faced. There were moments when she felt utterly defeated, believing that she might never emerge from the struggle.

Take a look at the note here:

Zara Noor Abbas found herself unable to walk, go to the bathroom, or even eat. Exhaustion weighed heavily on her, and she candidly admitted that it felt like the worst experience imaginable. She mentioned, "At times I thought this was it for me. It was never going to end. I couldn't walk. Couldn't even go to the bathroom. Couldn't eat. I was exhausted. And honestly had the worst time ever.

The Pakistani actress expressed her deep gratitude for the unwavering support she received from her family and close friends. “Allah, my parents, and some very very very close friends made me go through that time,” the actress explained. She stressed the importance of having a solid support system during such challenging times, stating, "Your support system has to be immaculate in times like these." Zara particularly praised her mother, acknowledging her as the biggest source of support throughout her journey.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Phaans actress welcomed a baby girl with her husband Asad Siddiqui.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!