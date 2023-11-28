Pakistani singer Atif Aslam once revealed being 'scared' of his voice; Here's the reason

Atif Aslam is nothing less than a global icon. The singer-turned-actor is known for his soulful voice. Aslam rose to fame with his band Jal and continued to entertain the viewers with his songs. However, in a recent interview, Atif Aslam revealed that the first time he sang, he got scared of his voice.

Atif Aslam reveals why he was 'scared' of his voice

In an interview with Rewind With Samina Peerzada, Atif Aslam opened up on his first encounter of singing a song and hearing his own voice. He revealed being scared of his voice initially. In the interview, the acclaimed singer mentioned that at a very young age, his father had a posting at another location and they had to shift the house. While they were shifting, the house was empty and that's when he sang in the empty house.

The empty house echoed with Aslam's voice, scaring him. However, he was quite intrigued with his voice and was driven towards music. He started hearing and humming songs since then.

Have a look at Atif Aslam's recent concert

Atif Aslam on boys being insecure of him during college days

In the same interview, Atif Aslam spoke about being popular in his College days, not because of his singing but because of her listening capacity. He said, "It was often said that if one wants to find where Atif is, look in the college where there's a group of girls. Atif will be found in that circle." When asked, he mentioned that he wouldn't sing songs for girls, he would only hear their stories.

He said, "They would come to me to share their issues and stories, for some weird reasons. I couldn't understand till date about why they came to me with their issues, but they did and I would always give them advice. This would leave their boyfriends insecure.

Atif Aslam on being wrongly accused

Atif Aslam also spilled the beans about the infamous split from claim to fame band Jal. He mentioned that the media reported that the split happened because of him which was not right.

He stated that he knew the truth but didn't want to speak about it and defame anyone. He kept quiet and stayed calm. He said, "I knew, one day my work would speak for itself and it did."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Atif Aslam stops concert midway; singer schools fans for throwing money at him