Palak Tiwari asks mom Shweta Tiwari for OTP for shopping; Know multiple income sources of Bijlee actress

Palak Tiwari, the talented actress, and daughter of renowned television personality Shweta Tiwari, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her impressive performances on the silver screen. With her striking looks and acting prowess, Palak has garnered a significant fan following and has become a prominent figure in the industry. The actress gained overnight success after featuring in Hardy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee.

Palak Tiwari's multiple sources of income

Did you know Palak has to ask for OTP from her mom, Shweta Tiwari every time she shops online? Just because she is the daughter of one of the most popular television actresses doesn't mean she is a spoiled kid. In fact, Palak is careful with her finances and she has often expressed her desire to support her family. Let's take a look at multiple sources of income of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress.

Acting remains one of Palak Tiwari's primary sources of income. She has starred in several successful movies and television shows, showcasing her versatility and talent. Her performances have garnered critical acclaim and have contributed significantly to her financial success. In addition to acting, Palak Tiwari has ventured into the world of brand endorsements. With her popularity and influence, she collaborates with various brands for promotions and sponsorships. From fashion and beauty to lifestyle and fitness, Palak lends her unique charm to endorse products on social media platforms, particularly on Instagram. This not only adds to her income but also strengthens her connection with her fan base.

According to reports, Palak Tiwari has an impressive net worth of approximately Rs. 15.20 crores, or $1.95 million USD. This showcases her financial stability and success in the industry. Her earnings vary depending on the projects she takes on. For her appearances in video songs, Palak is reported to earn between Rs. 30 lakhs and Rs. 50 lakhs, while for her roles in films, she is said to receive between Rs. 65 lakhs to Rs. 80 lakhs.

As Palak Tiwari's career progresses, her multiple sources of income contribute to her overall financial success. Through acting, brand endorsements, and social media promotions, she established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

