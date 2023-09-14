Palak Tiwari calls mom Shweta Tiwari ‘not-so-hardworking’; Find out why

Palak Tiwari is a stunning diva who has already paved the way for herself in the entertainment and television industry. The actress enjoys an immense fan following owing to her good looks and sartorial adventures. She loves to play dress up and the actress makes sure her outfits always become the talking point. Daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, the mom and daughter duo share a great bond. Both of them continue treating fans with glimpses of the special moments they spend together.

Palak Tiwari uploads video with her mother Shweta Tiwari at the gym

Yesterday evening, Palak uploaded a video where she is seen pointing her camera at the gym mirror. She shared that she was done with her workout set, but she had to wait for her mom, Shweta Tiwari to complete her set. The senior actress has a funny reason for not completing her sets on time. Palak shares, "Hi, today I wanna share my prediction of the day with you which is I'm extremely hardworking. I came to the gym with my not so hardworking mother, who wastes a lot of her time between the sets which is why I'm stuck at the gym with her cuz she likes gossiping and laughing and making jokes in the middle of her sets." As she says this, Palak points her camera toward Shweta who shows that she is doing an intense workout. Palak continues, "And I'm stuck now cuz I have to wait for her. She is laughing again. Mom, can you be serious, please?" Shweta Tiwari rolls into laughter upon hearing Palak's accusations.

Check out a screenshot of the video here:

Palak Tiwari, best known as the Bijlee Bijlee girl was seen in Salman Khan's movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. The actress is best known for serving looks with her sartorial picks. Her social media handle is proof of her experimental style. From traditional lehenga to fitted dresses and tops, she never shies away from letting her clothes speak volumes about her. Besides her sartorial picks, Palak Tiwari often makes headlines for her rumored relationship with Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two are often spotted together at different parties and events in the city.

