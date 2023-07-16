Palak Tiwari flaunts her toned abs as she makes a style statement in casuals at the airport; Watch

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of renowned actress Shweta Tiwari, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her impressive talent and striking beauty. Having inherited her mother's charm and grace, Palak has been steadily carving her own path in the limelight. As an aspiring actress and social media influencer, she has garnered a considerable following, captivating fans with her style and fashion choices. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was spotted at the airport today, turning heads with her stunning appearance.

Palak Tiwari's airport look

Sporting an effortlessly chic ensemble, Palak made a style statement that perfectly showcased her well-toned abs. Palak opted for a black oversized shirt, leaving the buttons open, revealing her black Calvin Klein bralette underneath. The relaxed fit denim added a casual and comfortable touch to her attire, while also accentuating her toned physique. Her choice of clothing showed off her killer abs. The combination of the oversized shirt and relaxed denim created a trendy and laid-back look, complementing her personality. The young star's appearance garnered attention from fellow travelers and onlookers, who couldn't help but admire her effortless elegance. Paparazzi captured moments of Palak's fashionable airport outing.

Take a look at Palak Tiwari here:

On the personal front, Palak Tiwari lives in Mumbai with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her younger brother Reyansh. Her airport spotting created buzz and left fans wondering if she returned from a vacation. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan had a short vacation in Goa recently and it seems Palak Tiwari accompanied them, too.

Work-wise, Palak has showcased her versatility and talent as she made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The diva was seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and gained immense popularity and fame. Earlier, she garnered fame after appearing in the music video, 'Bijlee Bijlee' along with Harrdy Sandhu.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's adorable video from Thailand trip is all about love and romance; Watch