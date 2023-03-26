Palak Tiwari flaunts her toned physique in black monokini as she enjoys pool day with brother Reyansh; PICS

Palak Tiwari, known for her stunning sartorial picks and gorgeous looks, has taken the internet by storm once again. The reigning actress of the entertainment industry has already garnered a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion. Along with impressing the audience on-screen, Palak has also maintained an active social media presence and her pictures and videos receive a huge number of likes and comments.

Palak Tiwari's new PICS:

Yet again, Palak Tiwari sets the internet on fire with her new pictures and we can't take our eyes off her look. The diva shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle with her fans as she was enjoying her pool day with her brother Reyansh. Speaking about her look, Palak donned a black deep-neck monokini and a floral printed sarong with her bikini. She styled her hair into a messy bun and wore small golden hoops that looked amazing on her outfit. Her flawless curves and sheer beauty simply steals the limelight here, and we love how she constantly treats her fans with her stunning pictures like these. In the last picture, we can see Palak posing along with her brother Reyansh. Sharing these snaps, Palak wrote, "Pool day."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Palak Tiwari's career:

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari's aesthetic lehenga looks that took internet by storm; See PICS