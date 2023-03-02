Palak Tiwari gets touristy as she drops stunning PICS from her vacay; Seen yet?

Popular diva Palak Tiwari is among the most talented and gorgeous-looking celebrities in the entertainment world. She is praised for her impeccable sartorial choices, and she never skips a chance to make jaws drop with her bold and beautiful pictures. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable. Her social media pictures and videos also go viral within the blink of an eye, and fans leave no stone unturned to praise the beauty of this diva.

Palak Tiwari's new photos:

As usual, the diva continues to spread her charm on the internet as she treats her fans with jaw-dropping pictures and videos. Today, Palak Tiwari oozed oomph as she uploaded sizzling photos on her Instagram handle and grabbed the attention of the netizens owing to her sheer beauty. In these pictures, the actress is seen decked up in an orange printed top and has paired her top with a mini orange skirt. She looks like an absolute babe as she used a hat as an add-on to her stunning attire. It looks like her hats have become Palak's recent obsession as she earlier also shared stunning photos while wearing a hat. Her toned legs, gorgeous looks, subtle makeup, heart-melting smile, and naturally styled hair are just commendable.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Fans have taken to her comment section and have penned amazing comments praising her gorgeous looks. One fan wrote, "Earth Shattering hotness" while another netizen wrote, " You look so beautiful."

On the personal front, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh in Mumbai. The actress is quite close to her mother and brother and often shares adorable social media posts.

Palak Tiwari's professional life:

Palak Tiwari rose to fame after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu's hit music album 'Bijlee Bijlee' in which she starred opposite this singer. This music album was a super hit among the audience, and Palak was also praised for her performance. Palak was featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

Speaking about her professional commitments, the actress recently announced her new project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she will be seen opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

