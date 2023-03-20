Palak Tiwari is a regal beauty in an embellished peach lehenga; PICS

Fashion Icon Palak Tiwari has been in the headlines owing to her talent and fashion. She holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool. With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos, and there is no denying it.

Palak Tiwari's new PICS:

Gorgeous Palak Tiwari left her fans stunned as she shared her new pictures on her social media handle. In these snaps, the diva is dressed in a heavily embellished peach lehenga. She looks absolutely stunning as she strikes captivating poses for the pictures. The actress completed her look with minimal jewelry and looks breathtaking here. As usual, fans are going gaga over Palak's beauty and have penne amazing comments for her.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Palak is very close to her family and often drops pictures and videos of their special family moments on social media.

Palak Tiwari's professional life:

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love to her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

A while ago Palak took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

