Palak Tiwari-Jassie Gill look uber cool as they get spotted during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions; Watch

Popular actress Palak Tiwari is all set to shine on the silver screen by starring in Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak is riding high on success, and there are no second thoughts about it! Be it her acting prowess or mind-blowing fashion sense, Palak has been the talk of the town lately and enjoys a massive fan following. Lately, the diva is often spotted in the city with her co-stars as they are busy promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill spotted:

Today again, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill were spotted together as they stepped out in the city for the promotion of their film. Palak is leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn with her style statement. Today, the diva was seen nailing her denim-on-denim trend and looked absolutely stunning. Palak wore a denim crop top and bottoms as she got spotted with Jassie Gill. Jassie also looked dapper in a yellow shirt and brown pants. Both were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Watch the video here-

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film–action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Palak Tiwari’s professional life:

After Bijlee Bijlee's success, Palak Tiwari has become quite a well-known face of the entertainment world. Her good looks act as an additional factor and due to this, she enjoys a massive fan following. Palak also starred in another music video, ‘Mangta Hai Kya’ with Aditya Seal. She has acted in Vivek Oberoi’s film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.’ A few days ago, Palak took to her social media handle and announced her upcoming film ‘The Virgin Tree’ wherein she stars opposite Sunny Singh.

