Palak Tiwari lives her globetrotter life in style, looks pretty in low-waist denim; PICS

Palak Tiwari, the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. At the age of 23, Palak grabbed the immense limelight owing to her stunning sartorial choices and sheer beauty. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable. Her social media pictures and videos go viral within the blink of an eye.

Palak Tiwari's new post:

Today, Palak Tiwari shared a few pictures on her social media handle from her vacation. In these photos, Palak is seen decked up in a stylish brown top and low-waist body-fit denim jeans. She styled her hair open and was all smiles as she posed for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, Palak captioned, "Typical tourist vibes." Fans have showered love on her pictures and have penned amazing comments for Palak.

Palak Tiwari's personal life:

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Palak is very close to her family and often drops pictures and videos of their special family moments on social media.

Palak Tiwari's career:

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.' Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

