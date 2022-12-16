Palak Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in a corset jumpsuit as she flashes her heart-melting smile; PICS

Palak Tiwari, who has always been the talk of the town, owing to her good looks and unique fashion is quite a star on social media. She is often seen endorsing brands, sharing pictures in trendy outfits, and making several dance videos. The actress enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts through her social media. She has always managed to grab the attention for her classy style and fans keep on showering her with love. Palak Tiwari’s post

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on her social media handle and captioned it as ‘Back in December.’ In the pictures, we can see her in a black corset jumpsuit as she is posing inside the car while enjoying her drink. She looked drop dead gorgeous in that outfit with her hair open and minimal makeup on face. She also shared a video where she is seen making a fun video on the song All I want for Christmas Is You. In no time did her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Here’s the post

About Palak Talking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress rose to fame with her debut performance in the music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. After the success of it, Palak was featured in the music video Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.' If reports are to be believed, the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is all set to have a theatrical release next year.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire with her bold and sizzling photoshoot VIDEO