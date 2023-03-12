Palak Tiwari looks no less than a supermodel as she flaunts her curves in latest PICS ; Fans are in love

It's all about making jaws drop! Talk about flawless fashion today because that's the only term we can know right now. As hardcore fashion nerds, Palak Tiwari's new stunning look has not missed our eyes. We've seen her style string in pretty organza dresses, shimmery fits, coordinated sets, ethnic ensembles, and more. But this time the diva took the internet by storm with her new look. Simple isn't best. Do it sexy. Palak Tiwari has been following this mantra ardently and we love it! There is no doubt that time and again she impresses her fans with her new looks and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her.

Palak Tiwari’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak shared a new set of jaw-dropping pictures and as her caption suggests, she looks no less than a silver spoon. Talking about her outfit, she wore a long silver dress and looked like a bomb as she posed for the lenses. She went for minimal makeup and kept her hair tied in a bun. She also accessorised her look with brown shades and a silver ring. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans could not resist themselves from dropping their comments. In no time did they filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Check out the post here

About Palak Tiwari:

At the age of 23, Palak grabbed the limelight owing to her stunning sartorial choices and talent. Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

