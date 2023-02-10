Palak Tiwari looks sizzling in a brown bodycon dress with plunging neckline; SEE PIC

Palak Tiwari, the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos, and there is no denying it. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Palak Tiwari’s new post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak shared a series of pictures in her bold look. She opted for a coffee brown bodycon dress which flaunted her plunging neckline. The actress looks stunning as she posed for the lenses. With minimal makeup, she kept her hair wide open with wavy curls and accessorized her look with some bangles. As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Check out the post here

Palak Tiwari’s work Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.' Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Moreover, Palak will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari's beachside PIC in a bodycon dress is too hot to handle