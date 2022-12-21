Palak Tiwari gives glimpses of her Christmas preparations with Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh
Palak Tiwari shared pics of Christmas celebration preps with mom Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh.
The festival of Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. It is a day when family and friends come together for enjoying and eating delicious food. People do beautiful decorations and make cookies as per Christmas traditions. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially by children who get special gifts from Santa Claus on this day. Indian telly stars are also very fond of Christmas celebrations and they party with their loved ones on this special day. As Christmas is around the corner, popular actress Palak Tiwari offered a glimpse of the Christmas celebration preparations in her family.
Ahead of the Christmas celebration for the year, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak shared pictures with her mother and little brother on social media. ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ fame actress looked adorable in a red night suit and Shweta Tiwari looked charming in a blue dress. All of them were seen wearing Santa caps while celebrating the spirit of Christmas. Palak Tiwari offered a glimpse of their Christmas celebration preparations in the post including decorating the Christmas tree, putting up stockings for Santa and writing their wishes for Santa. All three of them are seen having a gala time together and preparing for Christmas celebrations, which are on this Sunday, 25th December. Palak shared in the caption, “Christmas mood”.
See the pictures shared by palak Tiwari here-
Palak Tiwari professional life
Palak Tiwari is the daughter of telly star Shweta Tiwari. She is a popular name on social media and has a massive fan following. She came to the limelight with the music video along with Hardy Sandhu, named, Bijlee Bijlee. She is also going to make her acting debut with the movie Rosy: The Saffron Chapter. Shweta Tiwari is presently seen as the lead in a popular TV show Main Hoon Aparajita.
