Palak Tiwari gives glimpses of her Christmas preparations with Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh

The festival of Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. It is a day when family and friends come together for enjoying and eating delicious food. People do beautiful decorations and make cookies as per Christmas traditions. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially by children who get special gifts from Santa Claus on this day. Indian telly stars are also very fond of Christmas celebrations and they party with their loved ones on this special day. As Christmas is around the corner, popular actress Palak Tiwari offered a glimpse of the Christmas celebration preparations in her family.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration for the year, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak shared pictures with her mother and little brother on social media. ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ fame actress looked adorable in a red night suit and Shweta Tiwari looked charming in a blue dress. All of them were seen wearing Santa caps while celebrating the spirit of Christmas. Palak Tiwari offered a glimpse of their Christmas celebration preparations in the post including decorating the Christmas tree, putting up stockings for Santa and writing their wishes for Santa. All three of them are seen having a gala time together and preparing for Christmas celebrations, which are on this Sunday, 25th December. Palak shared in the caption, “Christmas mood”.