Palak Tiwari personifies elegance in a multi-colored lehenga; See PICS

Talented actress and internet sensation, Palak Tiwari leaves no stone unturned to make jaws drop with her bold and beautiful outfits. There is no denying that Palak has impeccable taste in fashion, and the diva has proved it several times by flaunting her glamorous outfits. Along with the western attire Palak has often proved that she is the 'hottest desi girl' in town by flaunting ethnic ensembles. To put the truth out, we have been a constant admirer of this diva's gorgeous outfit choices that never fail to impress the fashion police.

Gorgeous PICS of Palak Tiwari:

Lehengas elevate one's beauty and if worn like Palak, it looks nothing less than stunning. We are stunned to see how Palak manages to make our jaws drop every time with her beautiful pictures. Slaying here in a pink-yellow red-hued lehenga, the actress just defines the meaning of beauty and leaves us mesmerized. The diva chose heavy jhumkas to match her outfit and looks commendable here. She kept her makeup subtle and was glowing as she posed for the cameras. Fans couldn't stop gazing at her beauty and praised her spectacular style sense.

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's PICS here-

About Palak Tiwari:

At the age of 23, Palak grabbed the limelight owing to her stunning sartorial choices and talent. Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love to her. She became an internet sensation and gained an immense fan following and is busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. At present, Palak has 3.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.

She will soon be seen in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film–action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari is a regal beauty in an embellished peach lehenga; PICS