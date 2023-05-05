Palak Tiwari recalls mom Shweta Tiwari's struggling days: 'She lived in chawl with her entire family'

Shweta Tiwari's mother, Palak Tiwari, is riding high on success after she appeared in the hit music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' along with Harrdy Sandhu. The diva was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and gained immense popularity and fame after her stint. It is a known fact that Palak admires her mother Shweta's hard work and journey. In a recent interview, Palak revealed how Shweta has achieved several milestones in her professional and personal life. She revealed how she started from nothing and is now one of the top actresses in the industry.

Palak Tiwari talks about her mom Shweta's struggles:

Recalling those days, Palak Tiwari told Bombay Times, "My mom has seen everything, and she has had a tremendous graph. She has seen exponential growth in every sense of the word. And growth in the quality of life. When she started out, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space. My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that’s where my mom started."

Speaking more about the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress, Palak added that her mother never takes anything for granted because she knows nothing comes easily. Further, Palak shared that her mother knew she doesn't want her future generations to spend a life like her. Though her grandmother couldn't provide for Shweta, she always supported her dreams, says Palak.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress also mentioned that Shweta knew at a very young age that she wants to act and she even informed her grandmother about it. She shared they belonged to an orthodox family where family members would judge the decision of being an actor. "So the same people now call my nani and me and tell that they knew Shweta would be a star," concluded Palak.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and the couple welcomed their first child a daughter in 2000. Soon after differences started to crop up in their marital bliss, and then the actress parted ways with Raja. Shweta then found love again in Abhinav Kohli and the duo tied the knot in 2013 following a courtship of four years. The couple then became parents to a son Reyansh. However, after a lot of legal battles and facing several turbulences, Shweta and Abhinav parted ways.

