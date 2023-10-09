Palak Tiwari shares interesting anecdote about mother Shweta; 'She never influenced me to...'

Palak Tiwari is the talented actress and daughter of renowned television personality Shweta Tiwari. The budding actress has taken in her mother's footsteps to make her name in the industry. The actress rose to fame from her song with Hardy Sandhu Bijlee Bijlee song and then made her movie debut in Salman Khan Productions, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently the actress spoke on Etimes about her entering into showbiz but never was compelled into taking this step.

Palak Tiwari wished to take up acting

Palak spoke about her entering into showbiz and how her mother has been a constant support to her. She said," My mother always knew that I wanted to become an actress. She has been a great actress herself but that has never influenced me to take acting. I always desired to enter this profession and have often expressed my desire to be an actor."

She continues, " My mother never influenced me into becoming an actor. She would have been equally happy if I had become a cricketer or fashion designer. She has been open with my choices and I'm glad that she lets me choose this path."

A few days back, the timeless beauty Shweta Tiwari turned 43 today, Palak Tiwari was ecstatic about it as she took to her Instagram stories to put up a picture of the mother-daughter duo and also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her.

More about Palak Tiwari’s work front

Notably, the Bijlee Bijlee girl was also featured in another music video titled Mangta Hai Kya along with Aditya Seal. She also starred in Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was directed by Farhad Samji, and also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Bhumika Chawla.

