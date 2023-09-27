Palak Tiwari shares photos from Ganpati celebrations with mom Shweta Tiwari- PICS

After days of joy and celebrations, the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is nearing its end. It will again be another year's wait for everyone to welcome their Bappa at home. Now, with the festivals nearing conclusion, Palak Tiwari posted glimpses of Ganpati celebrations at her home. The young actress and diva delighted her fans by sharing moments from the festival with her mother Shweta Tiwari, and brother Reyansh.

Palak Tiwari's Ganpati celebrations

In her latest Instagram post, Palak Tiwari shared a glimpse of her family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The post, captioned "Ganapathi Visarjan 23," featured several heartwarming moments. One of the photos captured Palak and her mother, Shweta Tiwari, outside with a group of people, their smiles radiating the joy of the festival. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning in traditional attire, adding a touch of elegance to the celebrations. While Shweta wore a red suit, Palak wore a mauve suit. The mother-daughter duo also wore jhumkas to complete their look. Another picture in the series showed Palak Tiwari engrossed in decorating their home to welcome Lord Ganesha. The devotion and enthusiasm were evident as she prepared for the arrival of Bappa, adorning the surroundings with beautiful decorations and flowers. The family celebrations were not complete without her little brother, Reyansh, who can also be seen in one of the pictures with Bappa.

Check out Palak Tiwari's posts here:

Palak's post serves as a reminder that the festival is nearing its end. Fans and followers of the actress couldn't help but admire the pictures and shower them with love. A few sought Bappa's blessings and commented, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Some users were in awe of Palak and Shweta's beauty and wrote how they look so similar. The comment reads, "Badi behen chhoti behen." Others also expressed their admiration for the actresses by writing, "Love you both, so hardworking."

Palak Tiwari, known for her striking beauty and acting talent, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. She was seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. Besides being a talented actress and fashionista, she is a doting daughter and shares a great bond with her mother, Shweta Tiwari.

