Palak Tiwari spotted outside fim director Anees Bazmee's office; What's cooking?

Palak Tiwari has become the talk of the town ever since she appeared in Hardy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee in 2021. She has also been making headlines with her stunning fashion sense and great personality. This gorgeous diva has never shied away from experimenting with different types of outfits and flaunting them. Palak has made quite a good fan following within a short period and she has never left any stone unturned to treat her fans with her pictures and videos on her social media.

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Palak was spotted in Andheri outside film director Anees Bazmee’s office. She was seen wearing a black halter neck top and black pants along with a black sling bag on her shoulders, giving her a stunning look. Palak has always proved that she can slay in all kinds of outfits she wears.

About Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari began her career through music videos and made her showbiz debut with the music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Hardy Sandhu and is still called the 'Bijlee Bijlee' girl. This song and video was adored by the audience making Palak a star overnight. Then, she appeared in Mangta Hai Kya opposite Aditya Seal.

She has recently announced her upcoming project which is titled The Virgin Tree along with Sunny Singh and will be soon seen in Salman Khan starring Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Speaking of her personal life, Palak is the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Chaudhary. She has been living with her mother and brother Reyansh since her parents got divorced.

