Palak Tiwari stuns in a blue monokini as she enjoys her exotic getaway in Maldives; See PICS

Palak Tiwari, a true fashion icon, has been making headlines with her impeccable style and undeniable talent. Known for her jaw-dropping looks, she consistently stays ahead of the curve, and experiments with unique and stunning outfits. While her beauty captures attention, it is her undeniable charm that's truly captivating. Currently, Palak is enjoying her beach vacation. The popular star has chosen the renowned destination of Maldives, which is a favorite among celebrities.

Palak Tiwari's new PICS:

Known for her active presence on social media, Palak has never kept her fans and followers uninformed regarding her whereabouts. A few hours ago, Palak shared a glimpse of her Maldives vacation. In the pictures, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is seen chilling beside the pool in a stunning blue monokini. Palak is seen enjoying her floating breakfast in the pool. Sharing these photos, the diva wrote, "Floating with my breakfast."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Palak is very close to her family and often drops pictures and videos of their special family moments on social media.

Palak Tiwari's professional life:

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love to her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

Palak was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Speaking about her upcoming projects, the diva has a film titled The Virgin Tree. In The Virgin Tree, she will be seen with Sunny Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Mouni Roy. The actress also has a remake of a South film, whose name has not been announced yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why was Palak Tiwari 'perturbed' when mom Shweta Tiwari told her about second pregnancy? Star kid reveals