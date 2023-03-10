Palak Tiwari will steal your breath away with her new look in a sensual blue outfit; See PICS

It's all about making jaws drop! Talk about flawless fashion today because that's the only term we can know right now. As hardcore fashion nerds, Palak Tiwari's new stunning look has not missed our eyes. We've seen her style string in pretty organza dresses, shimmery fits, coordinated sets, ethnic ensembles, and more. But this time the diva took the internet by storm with her new look. Simple isn't best. Do it sexy. Palak Tiwari has been following this mantra ardently and we love it!

Palak Tiwari's new PICS:

We are here to share Palak's new pictures with you that might leave you admiring her sheer beauty and sartorial picks. To put the truth out, we have been a constant admirer of this diva's gorgeous outfit choices that never fail to impress the fashion police. Continuing the bandwagon, Palak yet again charmed us with her new pictures. Decked in a strapless ruched navy blue bodycon outfit, the actress exuded sass as she posed here. But what steals the limelight here is her gorgeous gloves. Believe it or not, gloves are flexing their charm out and about and one simply can't resist the royalty it offers. Her big golden hoops and messy hair just compliments her look.

Take a look at her PICS here-

About Palak Tiwari:

At the age of 23, Palak grabbed the immense limelight owing to her stunning sartorial choices and talent. Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

