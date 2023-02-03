Palak Tiwari's beachside PIC in a bodycon dress is too hot to handle

Palak Tiwari , the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos, and there is no denying it.

Today was no different! Palak Tiwari shared new photos on her social media handle and took the internet by storm. In this new post, Palak looks absolutely stunning as she is decked up in a maroon bodycon one-shoulder dress and poses by the beach. Palak's curves are flawless and her makeup is subtle. Fans were quick enough to praise Palak's beauty as soon as the photos were up on the internet.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Palak Tiwari's personal life:

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Shweta is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of the industry for a while now.

Palak Tiwari's professional commitments:

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Along with this, Palak is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media. Also, Palak will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.