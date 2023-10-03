Palak Tiwari's gorgeous green printed saree and sheer beauty will leave you amazed; see PICS

Palak Tiwari (23), has been in the news ever since she stepped into the showbiz world. Not only her talent but her style statement has also been loved by her fans. With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. From bold stunning dresses to gorgeous elegant outfits, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress grabbed the immense limelight owing to her stunning sartorial choices and sheer beauty. Her social media pictures and videos go viral in the blink of an eye.

Palak Tiwari exudes beauty in new PICS:

Just a few hours ago, Palak Tiwari treated her followers as she dropped a few amazing photos on her social media handle. In these snaps, Palak looks mesmerizing as she drapes a gorgeous green printed saree and elegantly strikes poses for the pictures. She sported a pink printed blouse with her saree and exuded charm. Her sheer beauty and subtle makeup look breathtaking. Palak sported flat footwear with her saree and nailed her ethnic look like a true fashion icon. Yet again, impressing the fashion police, Palak has shown us how to nail an outfit effortlessly. Sharing these pictures, the diva added a "heart and joining hands" emoticon in the caption.

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Palak is very close to her family and often drops pictures and videos of their special family moments on social media.

A glimpse of Palak Tiwari's work life:

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. She is also busy endorsing top clothing, beauty, and makeup brands on social media.

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled The Virgin Tree in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Currently, she's shooting for the same and will be back on screens soon.

