Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon reveals his favorite in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it is THIS contestant

Kanwar Dhillon, known for his role in Pandya Store, has become a familiar presence in Indian households. And now it looks like Dhillon is also a big fan of Bigg Boss OTT 2. As the show is inching closer to its finale, the actor revealed who according to him deserves to win the show and mentioned the contestant he is supporting. He has now opened up about his favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant.

Kanwar Dhillon supports Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav

According to an India Forum report, Pandya Store fame actor Kanwar Dhillon was recently asked whom he is supporting to win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He said, “Main chahta hoon Systum jeete, Wildcard hai toh kya hua? Honestly, this topic has been coming across as very irritating to me, which has been going on in the show for the past few weeks. I find Abhishek's take on Elvish being non-deserving because he is a wild card entry extremely wrong.”

He added, “I think he fears losing to Elvish. I think Elvish is well deserving. At least he has not already perceived himself as a winner and entered the show. He is very open and has been supporting Abhishek too.”

The actor continued, “But Abhishek's overconfidence makes me think Elvish should win the show. Otherwise, I have liked Abhishek too, but I think it will be a good wakeup call for him not to be so overconfident.”

Kanwar Dhillon addresses the followers vs actors debate

During the interview, the Pandya Store actor discussed the followers vs actors debate that has been a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

While extending his support to Elvish, Kanwar questioned why Abhishek praises himself so much. He said, “It is fine; you have followers and have played well too. But why do you keep praising yourself so much? And then pulling someone down by stating that you are a wildcard. If this is the case, is Bigg Boss' concept of getting wildcard contestants wrong? So I think being a wild card, he has come this far, and of course, he has a great fan following too, Toh Systum trophy pakdegi toh bhai mazza aajayega.”

Work-wise, Dhillon made his acting debut in 2012 with an Indian teen comedy series, The Buddy Project. He gained popularity from the TV show Piya Rangrezz where he portrayed Arjun Singh. He was last seen in 2022 in the game show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show is currently inching towards its finale. Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan are the top 5 finalists of the show.

