Pandya Store: Kruttika Desai continues post-leap; talks about her character's quirks

Star Plus's Pandya Store is one of the most popular shows in the Indian Television industry. The family drama is an unofficial remake of Star Vijay's Tamil show Pandian Stores. The story follows the journey of the Pandya family, who decide to support each other in difficult times and successfully run their small grocery shop, Pandya Stores, which is their ultimate source of income. The show also focuses on the romantic relationships between the couples Gautam-Dhara, Shiva-Raavi, and Dev-Rishita, and the commanding presence of their matriarch, Suman Pandya. The audience fell in love with the intriguing storyline, the chemistry between the pairs, and the fabulous performances by the star cast.

The show premiered in 2021 and achieved exceptional success on the TRP charts. After years of a successful run, the show is now heading towards a generational leap. The original star cast, including the female lead Shiny Doshi, who plays Dhara Pandya, and Kanwar Dhillon, who plays Shiva Pandya, will be making an exit from the show to make way for the new star cast and a fresh storyline post the generational leap. The storyline will now focus on Natasha, played by Priyanshi Yadav, and Dhaval, played by Rohit Chandel. Recently, actress Krutika Desai, who plays Suman Pandya, shared some interesting details about her character post the leap.

Kruttika Desai on her character post generational leap

Pandya Stores has always kept the audience engaged with its twists and turns. As the show is now heading towards a generational leap, there will be a complete change in the storyline, focusing on the journey of Natasha, played by Priyanshi Yadav, and her blossoming love story with Dhaval, played by Rohit Chandel. Recently, actor Kanwar Dhillion, who plays Shiva, posted a video from the last day shoot of the original cast from the show. Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik, and Mohit Parmar were seen hugging him and shedding tears as they bid farewell.

Recently, Krutika Desai, aka Suman, who is retained for the generational leap, spoke up about her character post-leap. Krutika said, 'The audience will witness a varied range of emotions and can expect the same slice of life in the show with a lot of drama. The character and look of Suman are different post-leap, but the quirks will remain the same. I am excited for the audience to witness the new journey of Suman and Natasha.

About Pandya Store

Pandya Store premiered on 25 January 2021. After the generational leap, the show will focus on Natasha, Suman and their bond with Dhaval. The show airs every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.

