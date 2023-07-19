Pandya Store's Shiny Doshi, Maira Mehra get emotional as they shoot last scene; Kanwar Dhillon shares VIDEO

Pandya Store is one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian Television screens and has a massive number of viewers. The show and its engaging plot have kept the attention of the audiences hooked for a long time now. The show, which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in lead roles, is now gearing up for a significant change. Pandya Store is set to introduce a new plot by taking a leap of 15 years, bringing about a fresh storyline and new cast. With this leap, the entire cast is bidding farewell to the show as they make way for a new era in the series.

Pandya Store actors bid goodbye:

A few hours ago, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon took to his social media handle where he revealed their last shot and how they all were in tears as they bid adieu to the show that they worked for more than 2.5 years. In the video, Kanwar said, "Mar gaye Pandyas, mar gaye hum, barbaad ho gaye. Hum the, hum hai aur hum rahenge." Shiny Doshi, Maira, Alice, and Simran were crying inconsolably and hugging each other. Kanwar said, "Abhi sab ro rahe hai, bye everyone."

Sharing this video, Kanwar Dhillon wrote, "And it's a wrap on #PandyaStore To the whole cast & crew, this was the best team to have worked with so far. We made a fabulous show & had a dream run of 800+ episodes & 2.5 years! It's an end of this beautiful journey & the beginning of a promising chapter ahead. I wish everyone the best & hope we cross paths in our respective career's ahead in some way or another. Love & Hugs! #ShivaPandya will forever be etched in my heart! Thank you @starplus & @official_sphereorigins for giving me this beautiful show & a role to cherish for life. This will always be amongst the best one's of my career Signing off as Shiva Pandya..@alicekaushikofficial @mahajankinshuk17 @kruttika_desai @akshay_kharodia @shinydoshi15 @simranbudharup @realmohitparmar @ankitabahuguna @mairadmehra @shyaam_makhecha @ronavvaswani @raanavsharma @kiarasadh @vidhaan_sharma_official @shilpachoubay @sushilchoubay @rahimansari8689 & to the whole cast/crew I will dearly miss each & everyone of you! Lots of love & best wishes always..Adios!"

Watch Kanwar Dhillon's video here-

Update on Pandya Store:

After Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, and Simran Budharup's exit, Priyanshi Yadav has been roped in so far to play the main lead in the show. More actors are rumored to be a part of Pandya Store post-generation leap. With the introduction of a new cast and storyline, it will be interesting to see how the show will entertain the audience.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store EXCLUSIVE: Priyanshi Yadav CONFIRMED as female lead post leap; to take over from Shiny Doshi