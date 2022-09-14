Pankaj Tripathi remembers Sidharth Shukla while talking about Shehnaaz Gill; Says 'We were connected...'
Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in the web series titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.
Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry and is often applauded for his acting and versatility. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has showcased his acting mettle, versatility, and range in several films and web series. He was last seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Apart from his successful professional life, Pankaj also keeps his fans entertained on social media.
In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about popular actress Shehnaaz Gill. For the unversed, when Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz praised his work in one of the interviews, Pankaj replied, "I really appreciate that she likes me as an actor. Thank you." He then revealed that when Shehnaaz's name is taken, he always remembers Sidharth Shukla. Pankaj then added that many people are not aware and he has never spoken about it, but Sidharth really respected him a lot and revealed that they were quite connected.
For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met inside Bigg Boss 13 house and formed a close connection with each other. However, Sidharth's sudden demise on September 2, 2021, left everyone in shock including Shehnaaz.
On the professional front, Pankaj will star in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, which is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film, OMG – Oh My God!
Speaking about Shehnaaz, the actress began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'
