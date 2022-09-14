Pankaj Tripathi remembers Sidharth Shukla while talking about Shehnaaz Gill; Says 'We were connected...'

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry and is often applauded for his acting and versatility. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has showcased his acting mettle, versatility, and range in several films and web series. He was last seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Apart from his successful professional life, Pankaj also keeps his fans entertained on social media.

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about popular actress Shehnaaz Gill. For the unversed, when Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz praised his work in one of the interviews, Pankaj replied, "I really appreciate that she likes me as an actor. Thank you." He then revealed that when Shehnaaz's name is taken, he always remembers Sidharth Shukla. Pankaj then added that many people are not aware and he has never spoken about it, but Sidharth really respected him a lot and revealed that they were quite connected.