Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode blessed with a twin baby GIRL and BOY

Popular celebrity couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, who were expecting twin babies, have now welcomed a baby girl and boy. Yes, you read it right! The duo had announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing an animated video on their social media handle that shows three milestones of their lives- their first meeting, marriage, and now the arrival of their first child. After their baby shower, the duo revealed that they are going to be blessed with twin babies. Fans were eagerly counting the days to the good news and finally, it's here.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode welcome twin baby girl and boy

Today, July 26, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode took to their respective social media handles and announced that they have welcomed a baby girl and boy into their lives. Although they shared the news today, they mentioned that the babies arrived on July 25. Sharing this amazing news with their fans and followers, the couple wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us." They shared a beautiful poster in pink and blue shade with the caption, 'TWICE BLESSED.'

As soon as the news was up on the internet, fans and friends started congratulating the couple for the amazing announcement and showered love on the little munchkins. The couple's industry friends Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Bharti SIngh, Mohsin Khan, and others congratulated the couple.

Take a look at their announcement here:

Pankhuri and Gautam's love tale

Pankhuri and Gautam met each other while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi, while Gautam played the lead, Karn. While they started off as good friends, soon the friendship turned into love. As their dating rumors spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan. After almost 5 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in April 2023.

Work front

On the professional front, Pankhuri has been a part of several shows such as Suryaputra Karn, Kaun Hai?, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, and more. She was also a part of the Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Speaking about Gautam, the actor has proved his acting prowess in numerous shows such as Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Suryaputra Karn, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 and more.



Pinkvilla team wishes Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode heartiest congratulations!

