Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode celebrate four months with their twins babies; Check out heartwarming PIC

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode became parents to twin babies in July this year. They named their son Raditya, and daughter Radhya. Today, they are celebrating four months of their little ones. On this occasion, mom Pankhuri shared a photo with the family, and daddy Gautam posted a throwback photo on their respective social media accounts.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s post on social media

Just a few minutes back, Pankhuri Awasthy uploaded a family photo which is complete with the grandfather and grandmother too. The picture shows the actress holding one of her babies while her mother-in-law holds another baby. Gautam and her dad also pose with them.

Check out the picture of the family here:

The picture-perfect family moment is uploaded on social media with the caption, “4 months.” The Maddam Sir actress looked stylish in a white shirt and blue denim, while Gautam also looked dapper in a blue formal shirt and denim.

Netizens showered their love in the comment section for the adorable family. One user wrote, “Happy and cute family.” Others dropped a string of red heart emojis.

On the other hand, a few hours back, Gautam Rode also uploaded a throwback photo. The actor mentioned in the caption that the picture is from last winter when they were pregnant. The accompanying caption reads, “Winters have come, so why not a throwback picture. P.S We were pregnant here”

Pankhuri’s pregnancy glow is evident in the picture that her husband uploaded. The stylish mom also wore a chequered skirt and jacket with a black turtleneck underneath and black leggings. Gautam Rode looked equally stylish standing next to her as he sported a grey sweater on top of a black denim.

Check out the couple’s throwback picture here:

Social media users dropped lovely comments on the picture. One user commented, “God bless you both always.” Another wrote, “My favourite pic.” Others dropped red heart emojis on the picture showing their love and admiration for the couple.

