Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode mark their twins' three-month milestone; dazzle in varied tones of pink-PICS

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are on a roll as new parents. They are spending quality time with their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The celebrity couple is also making sure to keep their fans updated by sharing glimpses on social media. Recently, Pankhuri and Gautam’s babies turned three months old. The duo celebrated the same occasion in a lowkey manner.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s twins complete 3 months

Taking to her Instagram stories, Pankhuri Awasthy dropped a picture of herself with husband Gautam Rode. The two are seen twinning in different tones of pink color to celebrate the 3 month birthday of their little munchkins. Alongside the frame, Pankhuri wrote, “Different shades of pink…for our babies’ 3 month birthday.”

In another collage image shared by Pankhuri, the star couple is seen having a gala time with their little bundles of joy. The pair is seen enjoying a dinner with their family.

Take a look at Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram story

Arrival of Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s twins

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode embraced parenthood on July 25. They announced the good news on social media and simply penned, “Twice Blessed”. They have named their baby boy, Raditya and baby girl, Radhya.

About Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met on the set of their TV show Suryaputra Karn. While Pankhuri portrayed the role of Draupadi on the show, Gautam played the titular character. They soon hit it off and became friends. With time, friendship blossomed into romance. Pankhuri and Gautam took their wedding vows in 2018.

Professionally, Pankhuri Awasthy has made a firm standing in the industry. She has shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Razia Sultan and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? to her credit. Pankhuri also forayed into Bollywood with the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On the other hand, Gautam Rode has also proved his acting prowess with shows like Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya Ek Kahaani, and Kala Bhairav Rahasya. He has also starred in Hindi films such as Agyaat, Aksar 2, Nakaab and Stage of Seige: Temple Attack.

ALSO READ: Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal on getting swelling in surgery area, shares 'Biopsy report still awaited'