Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode visit ISKCON temple with newborns for first time; share happy PIC

New parents Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are on cloud nine since they have donned the mama and papa hats for the first time. The duo has been on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood by welcoming their twin babies a baby boy and a baby girl on July 25. On September 7th, new mom Pankhuri Awasthy shared joyous news with her fans, offering a glimpse into their twins' naming ceremony. Through a beautiful video, Pankhuri and Gautam Rode revealed the unique and meaningful names they chose for their babies. The couple proudly named their daughter Radhya and their son was named Raditya.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's PIC:

Just a few hours ago, Gautam Rode took to his social media handle and shared a photo with fans and followers. In this snap, the actors are seen posing with their twin babies as they visit the ISKCON temple with newborns for the first time. Pankhuri and Gautam are seen sitting on the steps of the temple as they pose with their babies and have hidden the faces of their little ones. Sharing this photo, Gautam wrote, "Double the love, double the blessings on our babies’ first visit to the ISKCON Temple. #TwinningInFaith"

Take a look at Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's PIC here-

For the uninformed, it was in April 2023 when Pankhuri and Gautam pleasantly surprised their followers by announcing their pregnancy through an animated video. Later, at their baby shower, they delightedly disclosed that they would be blessed with twin babies. It was on July 26 when the duo announced the news to the fans that they had welcomed a baby girl and boy into their lives on July 25. The Maddam Sir fame had a C-section delivery and on July 30, the duo took their babies home.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's love tale:

Pankhuri and Gautam met each other while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn and soon fell in love. As their dating rumors spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: New mom Pankhuri Awasthy shares struggles resuming work; battling mom guilt